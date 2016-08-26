Conte concerned over Chelsea transfer stalemate

Antonio Conte admits Chelsea's chances of winning the Premier League will be damaged if they fail to make any more signings before the transfer window closes next week.



Conte has been desperate to add quality and depth to a squad that went stale during their dismal title defence last year, but the Blues boss has so far managed to secure only three new recruits.



Conte would like one quality centre-back and a top-class striker, but Chelsea have been frustrated by the huge fees they have been quoted for the likes of Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly and AC Milan's Alessio Romagnoli.



With that in mind, Conte was quick to warn his players of the dangers posed by Burnley, who enjoyed a shock win over Liverpool last weekend.

...