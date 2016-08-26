Arsenal close to signing defender, striker

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is close to ending his search for a central defender and striker, saying Friday the club is working on deals to sign Shkodran Mustafi from Valencia and Lucas Perez from Deportivo La Coruna.



Wenger said he is "99 percent confident" of completing the signings before Europe's summer transfer window shuts late Wednesday.



Perez, 27, is a Spanish striker who scored 17 goals for Deportivo last season -- the only time he has scored more than 10 goals in a single season.

