Liverpool look to their Mane man at Spurs

Such is the impact Sadio Mane has made on Liverpool that the 24-year-old is an automatic pick to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League Saturday while experienced international teammates scrap it out to play alongside him.



Juergen Klopp's side return to north London Saturday after the fit-again Mane inspired their 5-0 League Cup win over Burton Albion Tuesday.



One particular moment of sorcery, when he jinked past a bewildered full-back to set up Divock Origi's opener, showed why he is inked into the team sheet.



That charge could never be leveled against a Jose Mourinho side as the Portuguese manager takes Manchester United to Hull City with both teams having won their opening two games.



Chelsea and Manchester City are the Premier League's other two unbeaten teams and both are well capable of extending their records at home to Burnley and West Ham United respectively.

...