Man Utd set for Van Persie reunion in Europa League

Manchester United will come up against their former striker Robin van Persie after being placed in the same group as the Dutchman's current club Fenerbahce in Friday's draw for the group stage of the Europa League.



Second in the Turkish league last season to Istanbul rivals Besiktas, Fenerbahce were eliminated from the Champions League by Monaco in the third qualifying round.



United can also look forward to playing against Van Persie's hometown team and first club Feyenoord.



Now coached by former Arsenal and Barcelona left-back Giovanni van Bronckhorst, the Rotterdam side are captained by Dirk Kuyt, formerly of Liverpool and Fenerbahce.

