Ex-French star Henry named Belgium assistant coach

Former France star Thierry Henry has been named as the new assistant coach of Belgium, the national coach Roberto Martinez announced Friday.



Since hanging up his boots, he has been working as a pundit for British television station Sky and as an under-18 coach at Arsenal.



He left the latter role in July because Gunners boss Arsene Wenger did not want Henry juggling his coaching with his punditry.



Henry, who is joined as an assistant by Englishman Graeme Jones, was not present at the news conference as Martinez announced his first squad since becoming coach.

