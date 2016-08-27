Lewandowski hat-trick as Bayern rout Bremen in opener

Robert Lewandowski claimed a hat-trick as defending champions Bayern Munich brushed Werder Bremen aside with a 6-0 win in Friday's opening match of the new German league season. Lewandowski, the Bundesliga's top-scorer last season with 30 goals, could have finished with five as Bayern ran riot.



After Xabi Alonso scored the first goal of the 2016/17 campaign at Munich's Allianz Arena, Lewandowski netted either side of the break before captain Philipp Lahm added a fourth.



Mueller's curling cross was met at the far post by Lewandowski for his second on 46 minutes.



Rafinha came on for Lahm and when the Brazil defender was fouled in the area, Lewandowski drilled home the resulting penalty on 77 minutes.

