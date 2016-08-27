Tottenham draws 1-1 with Liverpool in Premier League

Danny Rose's second-half equalizer earned Tottenham a 1-1 draw against Liverpool on Saturday in a match between two outsiders for the English Premier League title.



Tottenham has five points from three games, one more point than a Liverpool side that has played all of its matches away from home while the club completes the rebuilding of the Main Stand at Anfield.



Liverpool started the second half better, too, with Premier League debutant Joel Matip glancing a header against the crossbar from a corner, only for Spurs to equalize against the run of play.

