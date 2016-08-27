Chelsea take pole position, Arsenal end winless run

Chelsea swept to the top of the Premier League with a 3-0 victory over Burnley, while Arsenal won 3-1 at Watford to ease the pressure on Arsene Wenger on Saturday.



There were no complaints as Arsenal took the lead in the ninth minute when Santi Cazorla stroked home a penalty after Nordin Amrabat elbowed Alexis Sanchez.



Danny Rose's 72nd-minute equalizer earned Tottenham Hotspur a 1-1 draw with Liverpool at White Hart Lane.



James Milner gave Liverpool a deserved lead with a penalty in the 43rd minute after Roberto Firmino went down under the slightest contact by Erik Lamela.



Ronald Koeman's team enjoyed a stroke of luck in the 51st minute when Leighton Baines' penalty -- awarded for a foul on Ashley Williams -- was pushed onto a post by Shay Given, only for the ball to rebound off the Stoke goalkeeper's head into the net for an own goal.



Southampton rescued a dramatic 1-1 draw against Sunderland as Jay Rodriguez's 85th-minute strike crept past goalkeeper Jordan Pickford to cancel out Jermain Defoe's 80th-minute penalty at St Mary's.

...