Vardy helps champs Leicester clinch first win

Vardy's 32nd-minute strike gave Claudio Ranieri's side a deserved half-time lead and captain Wes Morgan added the Foxes' second goal on 52 minutes at the King Power Stadium.



Leroy Fer scored for Swansea with nine minutes remaining but Leicester stood firm for their first win of the season despite Foxes winger Riyad Mahrez having a penalty saved at 2-0 .



Gylfi Sigurdsson had a long-range shot saved by Kasper Schmeichel in the Swansea goal before Vardy made up for his earlier frustration with the opening goal.



Morgan and Robert Huth leapt to meet a Marc Albrighton corner and, when the ball dropped for Morgan, the defender lashed home with a powerful volley.



The Leicester pressure was maintained, though, and two inviting crosses could have led to goals.

...