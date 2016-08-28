Zidane expects James to remain at Madrid

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane closed the exit door on Colombian playmaker James Rodriguez despite leaving the 2014 World Cup's top scorer on the bench once more for Real's 2-1 win over Celta Vigo Saturday.



However, Zidane insisted Rodriguez will remain in the Spanish capital beyond the transfer deadline Wednesday with even the Premier League's cash-rich clubs unlikely to match the reported 80 million euros ($90 million, £68 million) Real paid for him after the World Cup two years ago.



Rodriguez only came on for the final 21 minutes as Kroos's fine long-range effort 10 minutes from time salvaged all three points for the hosts despite the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema from Zidane's starting line-up through injury.

...