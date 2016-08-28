Mourinho delighted with contribution of goal hero Rashford

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho believes that Marcus Rashford is proving his value to the side after the young striker scored the late goal that defeated Hull City Saturday.



Rashford hit eight goals in 18 matches for United last season, having broken into the first team in February, and went on to win a place in England's Euro 2016 squad.



However, the 18-year-old has been named as a substitute for all three of his club's Premier League matches so far this season and had not come on at all until Saturday's game, with Mourinho preferring new signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic in attack.



Rashford has also dropped down to the England Under-21 squad, for whom he has been selected for a Euro 2017 qualifier against Norway on Sept. 6 .



In his pre-match news conference Friday, Mourinho was quick to state that the teenager will get chances to play across all competitions this season.

...