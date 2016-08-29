Man City go top with win over West Ham

Manchester City, Premier League champions in 2012 and 2014, went to the top of the table with a 3-1 victory over West Ham United Sunday. Superior goal difference took them above Chelsea and neighbors Manchester United, who have also won their three opening games.



City could have leading scorer Sergio Aguero banned for the derby match against United next month if retrospective action is taken after he appeared to swing an arm at West Ham's Winston Reid, who had to go off after taking a blow to the throat.



"Reid got a little injured so we took him off," Bilic said.



For his third league game in charge of City, the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager again picked Willy Caballero in goal rather than Joe Hart, and the Argentine was not troubled for almost an hour until Antonio's unexpected intervention.

