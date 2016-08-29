Rakitic header edges Barca past Athletic Bilbao

Ivan Rakitic's first-half header maintained Barcelona's 100 percent start to the La Liga season as the champions withstood a wave of late pressure to win 1-0 at Athletic Bilbao Sunday. Rakitic finished off an excellent team move after 20 minutes, but with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez uncharacteristically wayward in front of goal, Athletic nearly grabbed a point when Benat Etxebarria's free-kick flew just wide late on.



The return of Marc-Andre ter Stegen in goal in place of Claudio Bravo to Manchester City was Barca coach Luis Enrique's only change from the 6-2 thrashing of Real Betis.



Alaves remain unbeaten after a 0-0 draw with Sporting Gijon.

