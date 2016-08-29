Antonio is a surprise name in Allardyce’s first England squad

West Ham United's versatile Michail Antonio was the surprise inclusion when new England manager Sam Allardyce named his first squad Sunday, for the World Cup qualifier away to Slovakia on Sept. 4 .



Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart, left out of the West Ham match again, was included in the squad although Allardyce has expressed concern about his lack of match practice.



Manchester United's Luke Shaw, Everton's Phil Jagielka, Leicester City's Danny Drinkwater and Arsenal's Theo Walcott returned after missing Euro 2016, where defeat by Iceland in the last 16 cost Roy Hodgson his job.



He was succeeded last month by Allardyce, who has left out midfielders Ross Barkley of Everton and Arsenal's injury-prone Jack Wilshere.

