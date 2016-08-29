Premier League has familiar look once more

Three matches into the Premier League season following a stunning title success by 5,000-1 outsiders Leicester City, the table already has a more familiar look. Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United lead the way having all won their opening three games under new managers.



Chelsea and the two Manchester clubs finished as the top three in 2011 and 2013 .



United's manager Jose Mourinho will be relishing that fixture, believing he has the squad he wants after four major signings, including Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

