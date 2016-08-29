Infantino says FIFA salary less than $2 million

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said in an interview published Sunday that he will make less than 2 million Swiss francs – that's about $2 million – a year, well below the salary of his disgraced predecessor, Sepp Blatter.



Infantino described past dealings with FIFA's compensation committee as "insulting" and "completely arbitrary".



Scala dramatically quit FIFA in May, accusing Infantino of trying to compromise the organization's independent committees and acting with an authoritarian streak.



Infantino said his pay could be finalized when the compensation committee meets again, with Scala no longer in the picture.

...