Aubameyang nets twice as Dortmund win opener

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has resumed his duel with Robert Lewandowski to be the Bundesliga's top scorer by netting twice in Borussia Dortmund's 2-1 win over Mainz on the opening weekend of the new season. Aubameyang scored 25 German league goals last season, finishing second to Bayern Munich striker Lewandowski's 30 in the scorers' charts, and the duo look set to lead the way again in 2016-17 .



Aubameyang was unmarked at the far post to head in the opener from a cross from the left by Germany winger Andre Schuerrle.



He then doubled his tally on 89 minutes when Schuerrle was brought down in the area and the Gabon star converted the resulting penalty, before Muto set up a nervous ending with a header in the 92nd minute.



Wolves took the lead when Dutch striker Bas Dost fired across the face of goal and new signing Daniel Didavi lashed home a shot from the edge of the area on 35 minutes.

...