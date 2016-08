Barcelona are on the verge of completing a reported 30 million euro ($33.57 million) move for Spain international Paco Alcacer from Valencia after the striker arrived for a medical with the La Liga champions Monday.



Alcacer, who turns 23 Tuesday, came through the ranks at Valencia and made his debut in 2010, although he spent the 2012-13 season on loan at Getafe.



Should the move go through, Alcacer will become the fourth Barcelona player to join from Valencia in the last four years.

