Winning run ahead of Manchester derby important for United: Rooney

Manchester United's unbeaten start to the Premier League has helped the club build momentum before the derby clash against Manchester City, striker Wayne Rooney has said.



Marcus Rashford slotted in a winner in stoppage time against Hull City last weekend to ensure that Jose Mourinho's side were tied at the top of the Premier League on nine points after three league games.



Mourinho and City manager Pep Guardiola will renew their rivalry when the two Manchester clubs meet on Sept. 10 at Old Trafford, and Rooney said there was an air of excitement ahead of the eagerly anticipated clash.

