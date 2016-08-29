England boss Allardyce defends decision to omit Barkley

England manager Sam Allardyce has defended the decision to leave Everton midfielder Ross Barkley out of his first squad for the 2018 World Cup qualifier in Slovakia at the weekend.



However, Allardyce, who succeeded Roy Hodgson as manager after England's underwhelming Euro 2016 campaign, said there was still time for Barkley to feature in his future plans.



Marcus Rashford also missed out, instead selected for the under-21 squad against Norway, even though the 18-year-old striker featured for England at Euro 2016 and scored Manchester United's injury-time winner against Hull City Saturday.



Slovakia held England to a goalless draw in their last meeting little at Euro 2016, a game Allardyce expects will have little bearing Sunday's meeting in Trnava.

...