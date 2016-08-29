Southampton make club record swoop for Boufal

Premier League club Southampton smashed their transfer record Monday to swoop for Lille's Morocco international midfielder Sofiane Boufal.



Boufal, 22, agreed a five-year contract with the Saints and is reported to have cost £16 million ($20 million/ 18 million euros).



Boufal became one of the most highly-rated youngsters in France after moving from Angers in January 2015 .



He attracted Southampton's interest after scoring 12 goals in all competitions last season to help Lille finish fifth in Ligue 1 and qualify for the Europa League, while also reaching the Coupe de la Ligue final.



Claude Puel, who took over as Saints manager during the close-season, had plenty of chances to watch Boufal up close after spending the last four years as boss of Ligue 1 side Nice.



Boufal is Southampton's latest expensive recruit.

