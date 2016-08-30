Allardyce sends Rooney back up front

Wayne Rooney's midfield experiment with England is over, with the Manchester United captain set to revert to playing as a deep-lying forward for the national team under new coach Sam Allardyce.



New United manager Jose Mourinho has returned Rooney to the No. 10 role behind the striker, and Allardyce also thinks that's his best position.



The player most affected by that positional tweak is Ross Barkley, who was dropped Sunday by Allardyce in his first squad announcement since replacing Roy Hodgson as England coach. Barkley plays in the same position as Rooney at Everton, and has started the season in good form for his club with two goals in four games.



Rooney must wait until Tuesday to discover if he is being retained as England captain by Allardyce.

