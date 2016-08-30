Former LA Dodgers owner McCourt to buy Marseille

RMC Sport reported that the club had been sold for 40 million euros ($44.68 million).



Louis-Dreyfus took control of Marseille after the death of her husband Robert in 2009 but despite investing tens of millions of euros in recent years they have struggled and finished 13th in Ligue 1 last season.



She said she would keep 5 percent of the club as part of the deal.



Marseille, who have French football's biggest fan base, won the last of their nine league titles in 2010 .



McCourt, who sold the Dodgers in 2012 for $2 billion, said he aimed to bring his experience in sport ownership to turn OM's fortunes around.

