Ramos surprised by Casillas exclusion from Spain squad

Spain defender Sergio Ramos was surprised to learn that the country's record appearance maker and long-time captain Iker Casillas had been left out of the Spain squad by coach Julen Lopetegui.



Casillas was the most high-profile absence from Lopetegui's squad announcement since succeeding Vicente del Bosque, although Pedro Rodriguez and Cesc Fabregas, who won the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012, were also excluded.



Ramos met Lopetegui last week.



Del Bosque also revealed Casillas was the only player he did not write a letter of gratitude to after resigning as coach following Spain's elimination by Italy in the last 16 of Euro 2016 .

...