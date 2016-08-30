Messi’s Argentina return in doubt, Aguero out injured

Lionel Messi's return to international duty with Argentina could be delayed by a groin injury his club side Barcelona stated Monday.



Argentina have already suffered a double injury blow as Sergio Aguero and Javier Pastore pulled out of the squad Monday.



Messi had announced his international retirement after Argentina lost in the Copa America Centenario final against Chile on penalties, Messi crucially missing his penalty in the shootout.



It was the third time Messi's Argentina had lost a major final in three years after a 1-0 World Cup final defeat to Germany in 2014 and another penalty shootout reverse to Chile in the 2015 Copa America.

