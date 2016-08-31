Ecstatic Torino fans welcome England ’keeper Hart

England goalkeeper Joe Hart was given a rousing welcome by ecstatic Torino fans Tuesday as he held up the team's jersey ahead of signing a seasonlong loan with the unfashionable Serie A club. Hart, 29, fell out of favor with new coach Pep Guardiola at Manchester City following the signing of Claudio Bravo from Barcelona and has caused general surprise by joining Torino in a bid to preserve his international career following England's spectacular Euro 2016 exit.



It is considered a major coup for Torino, who have been given a boost in their bid to secure a place in next season's Europa League, especially with City agreeing to pay a significant portion of Hart's annual salary of 3.3 million pounds ($4.32 million).



When Guardiola signed Bravo from Barca, Hart lost his No. 1 spot.

