Man City’s Aguero charged with violent conduct

Man City striker Sergio Aguero is in danger of missing the Manchester derby after he was charged with violent conduct by England's Football Association Tuesday.



The charge relates to an incident during City's 3-1 home win over West Ham United last Sunday when Aguero appeared to swing his left elbow toward visiting defender Winston Reid.



City and United will go into their meeting at Old Trafford level on points at the top of the Premier League after each winning their first three matches.

