Rooney to end England career after 2018

Wayne Rooney announced Tuesday that the campaign for the 2018 World Cup in Russia will be his last as an England player.



Captain since August 2014, Rooney is also England's record goal-scorer with 53 goals.



England crashed out in the group phase at the last World Cup in Brazil two years ago and, with Rooney as captain, were humiliated by minnows Iceland in the last at Euro 2016 .



Rooney's most impressive performance for England at a major tournament remains Euro 2004 in Portugal, when, aged only 18, he scored four goals as Sven Goran Eriksson's side reached the last eight.



Rooney ended an eight-year wait for a tournament goal at Euro 2012, but England fell in the quarterfinals.

