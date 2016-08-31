Cashed-up Premier League leads record transfer spree

The cashed-up English Premier League led a record-breaking raid by Europe's top clubs before the transfer window slams shut Wednesday, with Arsenal alone paying more than 60 million euros for German defender Shkodran Mustafi and Spanish striker Lucas Perez.



About 50 million euros were spent on the pair and most analysts predict European spending will easily be the highest yet when the two-month transfer window closes -- between 1600 GMT for the Bundesliga to 2200 GMT for the Premier League.



Spending by England's 20-club Premier League alone was expected to bust the one billion pounds (1.17 billion euros/$1.3 billion) barrier after Manchester United set a new world record with the 89 million pound purchase this month of French midfielder Paul Pogba.



The Gunners, eighth in the early standings, spent an estimated 35 million pounds (42 million euros) to bring German international defender Mustafi from Valencia.

...