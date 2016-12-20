Late Mane strike gives Liverpool joy

Sadio Mane's 94th minute tap-in ensured Jurgen Klopp enjoyed his first visit to Everton with a 1-0 win that saw his Liverpool team move into second in the Premier League Monday.



After 22 minutes, Barkley – the only native Merseysider on either side – pushed the ball wide to Aaron Lennon whose cross forced Ragnar Klavan into an important interception with Romelu Lukaku poised to connect at the far post.



Then moments later, another Everton attack ended with Leighton Baines setting Barkley away for a 25-yard shot which passed within feet of the post.



Barkley was fortunate only to be shown that yellow card in that 67th-minute incident, which angered Lovren and saw players briefly square up to each other – a flashpoint which also led to a booking for Everton's Seamus Coleman.

...