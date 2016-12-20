Twin consecutive defeats sparked Chelsea surge: Conte

Premier League leaders Chelsea's storming 11-game winning run was forged in their back-to-back defeats against Liverpool and Arsenal, manager Antonio Conte said.



Chelsea's 1-0 win at Crystal Palace Saturday equaled the club record for successive league victories, set over two seasons in 2009, and left them seven points clear at the top of the table.



Immediately prior to the run, Chelsea lost 2-1 at home to Liverpool and then fell 3-0 at Arsenal, and Conte believes those results sparked a change in attitude.



The beginning of Chelsea's turnaround can be pinpointed to the exact moment Conte switched to a 3-4-3 formation during the second half of the defeat at Arsenal on Sept. 24 .

...