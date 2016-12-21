Leipzig pile pressure on leaders Bayern

RB Leipzig are playing on their role as underdogs to score some psychological points ahead of Wednesday's crunch Bundesliga clash against Bayern Munich.



Bayern host Leipzig at the Allianz Arena with the sides neck and neck on 36 points with the champions topping the table on goal difference.



Leipzig, only founded in 2009, had a stellar 2016, gaining second division promotion in May and going a record 13 matches unbeaten at the start of their first season in Germany's top flight.



Leipzig's success has come with a squad, with an average of 23, who were mostly unheard of before this season.



On average, Leipzig have run four kilometers more than their opponents per league game and Hassenhuettl intends to make Bayern run for their lives.

