Barkley struggling under weight of high expectations at Everton

It is all about the here and now for Everton manager Ronald Koeman and the team's supporters, and Barkley hasn't developed as many would have hoped.



Everton supporters can be among the most passionate in England but they can also be among the most demanding, and Barkley appears to be lacking confidence and struggling under the weight of pressure.



Maybe overpraised by Roberto Martinez in his time as Everton manager from 2013-16, Barkley has found Koeman to be a harsher judge.



In the final months of last year, Barkley was in the form of his career but now he is in and out of the Everton team at a time when his future is up for debate, with 18 months left on his contract.

