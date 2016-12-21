Barca ready to make Messi best paid, president says

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu indicated the Spanish champions are prepared to make Lionel Messi the world's highest-paid player to keep the Argentine superstar at the club.



After extending the contracts of Neymar and Luis Suarez until 2021, Barca are desperate to keep hold of the five-time World Player of the Year, whose deal expires in 2018 .



The pair have appealed the ruling, although the prison sentences are likely to be suspended as is common in Spain for first offences for non-violent crimes carrying a sentence of less than two years.



The Barca president also expressed his desire to see the 29-year-old finish his career at the Camp Nou.

