British football abuse victims as young as four: Police

Children as young as four may have been molested as part of the deepening sexual abuse scandal that has shaken British football, police revealed Wednesday.



A probe of child sexual abuse in Britain, Operation Hydrant, is looking at 148 clubs, 155 potential suspects and 429 victims aged from four to 20 at the time of the alleged offenses.



There had been 639 referrals, 98 clubs implicated and 83 suspects at the time of the last NPCC update on Dec. 9 .



The NPCC is still urging victims of child sexual abuse in British football to come forward.

