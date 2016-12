(from L to R) Juventus' Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, Italian goalkeeper Emil Audero, German midfielder Sami Khedira, Swiss defender Stephan Lichtsteiner, and Italian defender Andrea Barzagli gather after a training session in Doha on December 21, 2016, two days before the Italian Super Cup final football match between Juventus and AC Milan in the Qatari capital. / AFP / KARIM JAAFAR