Bayern hammer 10-man Leipzig

Robert Lewandowski converted a first-half penalty as Bayern Munich romped to a 3-0 win in Wednesday's Bundesliga showdown against 10-man RB Leipzig and opened up a decisive three point lead over their rivals. Bayern's Thiago Alcantara and Xabi Alonso scored early goals before Leipzig winger Emil Forsberg was shown a straight red card, leaving the visitors to play an hour at Munich's Allianz Arena a man down.



Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi then conceded the penalty, which Lewandowski converted on 45 minutes to put Bayern 3-0 up at the break.



Hoffenheim, the only unbeaten team in Germany's top flight, stay third after their tenth draw in 16 games as it finished 1-1 at home to Werder Bremen.

