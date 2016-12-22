Icardi brace gives Inter festive cheer

Mauro Icardi took his Serie A goal tally to a league-leading 14 with a brace in a 3-0 win over Lazio that gave Inter Milan's fans some unexpected festive cheer. Lazio traveled to the San Siro looking for a win that would have pushed Simone Inzaghi's men up to second at five points behind Juventus.



It took just 30 seconds for Immobile to threaten an early goal, only for Inter 'keeper Samir Handanovic to block.



Lazio were punished again when Icardi sneaked around his marker as he waited for D'Ambrosio's cross from the right and planted a low header past the Lazio 'keeper.



Any hopes of a Lazio fightback were buried on 65 minutes when Icardi moved off his marker at Banega's corner and his first-time drive sneaked inside the net.

