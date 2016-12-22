Gladbach fire coach Schubert

The home defeat was the final straw for Gladbach's director of sport Max Eberl, who had said the team needed to win their last three games before Christmas for Schubert's future to be safe.



But after losing to Augsburg and earning a scrappy win over Mainz, Gladbach's defeat to Wolfsburg Tuesday was their eighth defeat in 16 league games to leave them 14th.



Schubert's replacement – ex-Wolfsburg coach Dieter Hecking has been linked to the role – now has the four-week winter break to inject confidence in a team which took 16 points from their first 16 league games.



However, Schubert paid the price for poor Bundesliga form, starting with a 4-0 drubbing by Schalke in early October which saw them pick up just six league points in the next ten games.

