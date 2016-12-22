Crystal Palace fires manager Alan Pardew after woeful 2016

In charge of English soccer's worst-performing team of 2016, Alan Pardew was already under heavy scrutiny at Premier League struggler Crystal Palace.



Pardew was fired as Palace's manager on Thursday, three days before Christmas and nearly two years into his job at Selhurst Park.



With nearly half the league season gone, Palace is in 17th place in the 20-team standings after four wins from 17 games.



Palace has only won six league games in 2016, and has lost eight of its last 10 games.



A run to the FA Cup final, where Palace lost to Manchester United at Wembley Stadium, spared Pardew from more scrutiny.

...