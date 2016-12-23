Rummenigge hails Bayern triumph, Robben staying put

triumph, Robben staying put



Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has hailed the German champions' 3-0 win over title rivals RB Leipzig Wednesday as "a demonstration of class and an important statement by the players".



Robert Lewandowski led Bayern's triumph in their top-of-the-table Bundesliga showdown against Leipzig Wednesday that opened up a three-point lead over the season's surprise package.



Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi then conceded the penalty which Lewandowski converted on 45 minutes to put Bayern 3-0 up at the break.



Bayern go into the monthlong winter break with Rummenigge revealing Dutch striker Arjen Robben would likely be remaining with the club for another season.

...