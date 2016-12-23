Allardyce tipped to succeed sacked Pardew

Alan Pardew has been sacked as Crystal Palace manager, the Premier League club said Thursday.



Pardew has paid the price for a dreadful start to the season – eight defeats in 10 games have left the team in 17th place, just one point and one place above the relegation zone.



British media interpreted that as a reference to American billionaires David Blitzer and Josh Harris, who provided part of a 50-million-pound ($61.47 million) cash injection into the club last December.



Pardew's departure seems likely to trigger a return to management for Allardyce.



British broadcaster Sky said that Allardyce's representatives would be meeting with the club in the next 24 hours.

