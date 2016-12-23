Allegri denies Juventus advantage over delayed AC Milan arrival

Milan only arrived in Doha late Tuesday – a full day after Juve – after technical problems with their plane pushed back the team's arrival.



However, one of those defeats was to Milan, 1-0, back in October thanks to a memorable goal from teenage star Manuel Locatelli, and Allegri said that his team would not be overconfident.



He called Juventus a "wonderful team" built "to reach the final of the Champions' League".



But he said his team were not without hope.



Milan have not won any trophy since 2011 .



However, last season Juventus won both the league and the Coppa Italia, beating Milan 1-0 in the final.



Friday's match will be Juve's fifth consecutive Super Cup and Milan's first for five years.



Friday's match is the sixth time in eight years the final has been played outside Italy.

...