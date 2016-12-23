Making donation, Ronaldo tells Syrians: Don't lose your hope

Cristiano Ronaldo expressed his anguish over the plight of children in war-shattered Syria and made a donation to help fund emergency supplies in Aleppo.



The Real Madrid and Portugal star's "generous donation" will fund food, clothing and medical care for families in Aleppo and across Syria, Save the Children said Friday.



Aleppo has witnessed four years of brutal fighting between rebels and government forces until Thursday when opposition fighters left, putting the government in full control for the first time since 2012 .

...