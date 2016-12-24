World Cup-winner Draxler ends Wolfsburg debacle

Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg confirmed Saturday their World Cup-winning midfielder Julian Draxler will join Paris Saint-German during the January transfer window on a four-and-a-half year contract.



The two sides agreed the financial details of the deal would remain confidential, Wolfsburg said.



PSG director of football Patrick Kluivert has been on the lookout for reinforcements after a poor start to the campaign by their own standards which has left them in third place in Ligue 1 at the halfway stage, five points behind leaders Nice.

...