Valencia's club president has apologized to fans for the team's poor performance in 2016 .



Valencia has won only three matches in 15 rounds of the Spanish league, leaving it just above the relegation zone near the midpoint of the campaign.



Very little has worked for Valencia for the last two seasons.



Valencia has yet to win since in the league, enduring four losses and drawing three more matches.



Valencia is the last team other than Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid to win the league title -- in 2004 .

