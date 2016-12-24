Lampard open to Chelsea return as player

Frank Lampard admitted on Saturday he would relish a return to Chelsea as a player and is keen to rejoin the Premier League leaders in some capacity even if he is not offered a deal.



Appearing alongside Blues captain John Terry on Sky Sports, Lampard said: "Myself and John are Chelsea through and through so whatever happens, in some capacity I will be at Chelsea.



The 38-year-old left Stamford Bridge in 2014 after scoring 211 goals in a 13-year spell at Chelsea, briefly playing for Manchester City before heading to the United States.

