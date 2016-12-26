Deeney's 100th goal denies Allardyce opening win

Troy Deeney's 100th goal for Watford denied former England manager Sam Allardyce a winning return to the Premier League as his Crystal Palace side were held to a 1-1 draw at Vicarage Road Monday.



Deeney, who had been dropped from the starting XI after failing to score in the past 10 matches, converted from the penalty spot in the second half to force a share of the points.



The draw leaves Palace precariously placed fourth from bottom on 16 points and they could drop into the bottom three if Sunderland beat Manchester United later on Monday.



Watford's form has slipped alarmingly with just one win in their last six games, and the draw extended their woeful Boxing Day record of not having won for 30 years.

...