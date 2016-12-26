Neymar says not obsessed with winning Ballon d'Or

Barcelona's Brazilian star Neymar says winning the Ballon d'Or is one of his goals but he will not lose any sleep if he never takes home football's top individual award.



The Ballon d'Or has passed back and forth between Real Madrid's Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona's Argentine playmaker Lionel Messi for the last nine years since Brazilian Kaka won the 2007 award.



Neymar was a finalist for the prize for the first time last year before losing out to Messi who won the accolade for the fifth time.

...