Ibrahimovic keeps Man United motoring

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored his 17th goal of the season as Sunderland manager David Moyes was condemned to a 3-1 defeat on his return to Manchester United Monday.



Sunderland and Moyes, sacked by United in April 2014, stay in the bottom three.



Pogba lashed a dipping shot over the bar from 15 yards when he probably should have scored, but United soon were in front.



A second goal might have arrived before half-time, with Pickford comfortably thwarting Pogba, then making a rather more difficult save to push aside a low, 25-yard free-kick from Mata.



Pogba headed over a good chance early in the second half as United sought to assert their superiority, with Ibrahimovic then fizzing a shot just over after being played in down the right by Mata.

...